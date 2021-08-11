Outlook Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

As part of the event, Mr. Trenary will participate in the panel, hosted by Matthew Caufield, Equity Research Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, The Greatest Unmet Needs Facing Ophthalmology Today. To register for the event, please visit the conference website here .

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET .

Outlook Therapeutics recently announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab) for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Because no currently approved ophthalmic formulations of bevacizumab are available, clinicians wishing to treat retinal patients with bevacizumab have had to use unapproved repackaged IV bevacizumab provided by compounding pharmacists, products that have known risks of contamination and inconsistent potency and availability.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

