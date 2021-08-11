checkAd

Betsson Buys Inkabet for $25 Million to Boost South America Business

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Betsson acquires Inkabet to strengthen its market position in the western region of South AmericaBetsson says initial consideration USD 25 million, with up to USD 4 million more depending on the performance of Inkabet in reaching the …

  • (PLX AI) – Betsson acquires Inkabet to strengthen its market position in the western region of South America
  • Betsson says initial consideration USD 25 million, with up to USD 4 million more depending on the performance of Inkabet in reaching the agreed revenue and EBIT targets during the six months following the closing
  • The full purchase price is the equivalent of 3.8 times EBIT of the last 12 months ending June 2021. Financing of the acquisition is done through Betsson's revolving credit facility (RCF)
  • Inkabet is offering Sportsbook and Casino products, targeting the western region of South America
  • The brand was launched in 2012. Its revenue over the last 12 months as of June 2021 was USD 25.2 million and operating income (EBIT) USD 8.8 million


