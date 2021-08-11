AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL

Hellofresh’s top-line was once again boosted by Covid, however, the pandemic benefits seem to drop out. Hellofresh had to heavily increase marketing expenditures from 8.5% to 13.7% of sales (yoy).

HelloFresh SE (Q2 results, PT down) Retail MCap EUR 14.6bn

SELL PT EUR 67.00 (down from 70.00, -20% potential) Read

Hellofresh’s top-line was once again boosted by Covid, however, the pandemic benefits seem to drop out. Hellofresh had to heavily increase marketing expenditures from 8.5% to 13.7% of sales (yoy), which corresponds to an insane increase in absolute terms of EUR 130m from EUR 84m to EUR 213m in Q2 21. In addition, average order volumes are down by 6.5% yoy to EUR 50.2 per order and even more important, average order rate fell by 7% yoy to 4.3 orders per customer. This makes us believe, that vouchers and huge marketing expenditures are fueling growth in the short-term, but also on lower levels, as customers grew just by +5.5% qoq (organic and acquired). If customers churn after their voucher period (mostly 4 orders), current situation with Covid wind-fall benefits is marking the peak. Hence, Hellofresh’s business model may prove unsustainable. When Covid effect will disappear, expected market potentials could prove to be by far lower. Almost 30x EV/EBITDA 2021 leaves room for the share price to fall. We keep our rating SELL unchanged and reduce our DCF-based price target from EUR 70.00 to EUR 67.00.