Biomerica Announces Notice of Allowance for Patent on Product used to Diagnose and Treat Depression

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide suffer from depression



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) announced today that the Japanese Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for Biomerica’s first patent pertaining to a revolutionary new treatment option for patients suffering from depression. Specifically, this allowed patent contains broad claims that enables physicians to identify patient specific foods (e.g. salmon, milk, shrimp, broccoli, chickpeas, etc.), that when removed from the patient’s diet, may alleviate or improve an individual's depression symptoms.

There is considerable recent clinical research which shows strong correlation between Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and depression. This field of study, linking depression and IBS, has gained momentum with research around the gut-brain axis and alterations in gut microbes that affect mental health.¹ Further, anxiety/depression and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are highly prevalent and burdensome conditions, and their co-occurrence prevalence is an estimated 44% to 84% of patients.² Research performed at Biomerica that formed the basis for claims in this allowed depression-related patent, indicates that certain foods are linked to an elevated adverse immune response in patients with depression. While there is still additional research and development to be done, this technology could potentially improve the lives of the hundreds of million people worldwide that live with depression.

Depression represents the number one cause of disability worldwide and is often fatal. Inflammatory processes have been linked to the pathophysiology of depression. It is now well established that dysregulation of the immune systems occurs in depressed patients. In addition, these changes affect prognosis and response to antidepressant therapy. Studies suggest the immune system regulates mood and is the potential cause of a dysfunctional inflammatory response in depressed patients.ᶾ

Biomerica’s InFoods technology utilizes a simple blood test to determine if a patient is suffering an elevated adverse immune response to one or more specific foods (e.g. milk, salmon, barley, etc.), that have been identified as potentially problematic for patients with depression. Once identified, eliminating the problematic food(s) may result in an improvement in the patient’s depression symptoms.