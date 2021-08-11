Entourage Health Expands its Saturday Cannabis Brand into Quebec

The Saturday line up joins the Company’s Color Cannabis’ portfolio of expansive products available in cultivars Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, Ghost Train Haze, Mango Haze and Black Sugar Rose in both dried flower and pre-roll formats.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) ( TSX-V:ENTG ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ Entourage ” or the “ Company ”), a Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce its adult-use brand Saturday Cannabis is now available for purchase in the Province of Quebec. Following the completion of its first shipment of Saturday’s Lemon Z and Ultra Sour dried flower cultivars to the Société québécoise du cannabis (“SQDC”), Entourage now has over 10 product listing in the province, which are being distributed locally via Quebec-based cultivator and local partner ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”).

“We continue to see rapid and impressive growth in the Province of Quebec – where sales and order fulfilments have contributed greatly to the success we’ve seen in the first half of the year,” said Joseph Mele, SVP, Commercial, Sales and Marketing, Entourage Health. “Our products are taking top billing at many provincial retail outlets due to our consistent ability to deliver quality-produced cannabis and in the case of Quebec, we’re doing so alongside the very talented team of marketing and distribution professionals at ROSE LifeScience.”

"In just a few short months, we’ve diversified our product listing in Quebec to include access to the Saturday Cannabis product line and more selection of Color Cannabis cultivars and products,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer, ROSE LifeScience. “Ensuring our province has access to consistent products from producers like Entourage Health is an important step in continuously elevating the cannabis industry locally and across Canada."

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.



As a private Quebec company, founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Quebec benefits from the responsible production, sale and use of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Quebec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also offers complete marketing services to selected producers to encourage diversified offerings in the Quebec market.