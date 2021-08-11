Demand Brand's (DMAN) Lucky Chief Debuts Custom Grinder Jar and Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling Papers Bundle Pack

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Pacific Technologies Group, Inc., http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, marketed under …

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Pacific Technologies Group, Inc., http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com , marketed under the brand "Lucky Chief" http://www.luckychief.com , has officially dropped its first custom products to complement their premium cannabis collection. The two new products Lucky Chief is introducing is an assortment of Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling Papers and a Cannabis Grinder Jar, which are being sold as a package.

"We are responding to individual consumer taste and prior requests and developed the Honey dipped Hemp Rolling Papers because we liked the sweet taste on our lips when rolling, similar to a swisher sweet but wanted to go more organic and away from a blunt and replaced the tobacco leaf with a hemp paper." Shared Ian Dixon, CEO of Demand Brands. "To bundle the papers with the grinder jar was like putting peanut butter and jelly together in a sandwich. The two products go together perfectly and when adding top quality cannabis, you end up with an excellent result."

Lucky Chief expects to also white label the grinder jar for other cannabis companies and will also be selling the custom Lucky Chief Grinder Jars and Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling papers without cannabis on its website.

About Lucky Chief - Lucky Chief is a lifestyle brand and is a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland Ca and have their own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. The brand prides itself on their in-house cannabis dispensary named the Cannabis Outlet with the flagship location under construction in Atwater, Ca.

