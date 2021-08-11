checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on August 18, 2021

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, today announced that David Corsaut, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference:

  • Date: August 18, 2021
  • Time: 4:00 pm ET
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology, please visit https://sidoticonference.com/microcapconference or email info@batterymetals.com.

About American Battery Metals Corporation
American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development. The Company issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, and consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the development timelines and economics for ABTC recycling projects including the development of its initial or subsequent recycling facilities or any lithium-ion mining projects, and the potential results of such efforts, and the effects on timing of such projects, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information
p775-473-4744
info@batterymetals.com

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659250/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation- ...

