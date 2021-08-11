Initiatives Undertaken By Various Countries to Legalize Use of Cannabis for Medical Purposes to Ensure Growth of Medical Cannabis Market, Says TMR

- Benefits such as easing different symptoms of conditions, including the Parkinson's disease, and reducing pain and nausea to invite profitable growth opportunities for medical cannabis market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of cannabis is a controversial subject across many countries and regions. The social, political, and economic interests have played a crucial role in the growth of the cannabis industry. However, with the rising awareness about the role of cannabis as a treatment option for certain health conditions, many government bodies are contemplating legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Thus, these factors will have a large impact on the growth of the medical cannabis market.

Cannabis is derived from the Cannabis indica or Cannabis sativa plant to treat numerous diseases and health conditions. The therapeutic advantages associated with medical cannabis offer immense growth prospects for the medical cannabis market.

With enormous growth opportunities, the medical cannabis market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace. The research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) suggests a promising growth trajectory for the medical cannabis market during the forecast period from 2019-2027. According to the findings by the researchers at the TMR, the global market for medical cannabis is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. With various advancements in the medical cannabis market, it is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 52.8 Bn by 2027 from US$ 8 Bn in 2018.

The future of the medical cannabis market looks positive, as many individuals are seeking different treatment options, which can relieve them quickly from various diseases and disorders. In addition, quick FDA approvals will also pave the way for the growth of the medical cannabis market. The incidences of joint and muscle pain are becoming common. Since recent studies revealed that cannabis could be useful for treating osteoarthritis and similar conditions, the growth structure of the global market is estimated to strengthen during the forecast period.