checkAd

Fairstone Financial Inc. Selects REPAY to Deliver Text Repayment Options for Loans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, is partnering with Fairstone Financial Inc. (“Fairstone”), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, to enhance Fairstone’s customer experience through REPAY’s opt-in text-to-pay technology. Matching Fairstone customers’ growing preferences toward mobile and contactless payment options, REPAY’s payment solutions will give customers even greater loan repayment flexibility, including utilizing the global Visa and Mastercard networks.

Making loan payments via mobile SMS is simple and secure. Using a unique payment link that is sent by text message or email, customers can make debit card payments via any mobile device. After the initial opt-in and authorization process is complete, all subsequent loan payments can be made by text message with tokenized card details that are securely stored, providing ongoing convenience to customers.

With deep experience and expertise in the alternative financing industry in Canada, REPAY provides customized payment technology for lenders and their borrowers. Offering a reliable, PCI compliant payment platform, REPAY’s solutions can help Fairstone provide more convenience to customers and reduce the overall complexity of accepting electronic payments through expanding automated, self-serve payment methods.

“We are committed to continue improving the satisfaction of our customers’ mobile preferences with an opt-in text payment option,” said Grant Wyard-Scott, Executive Vice President, Direct Lending at Fairstone. “We are constantly looking for innovative technologies serving consumers, while maintaining the exceptional experience they expect from Fairstone throughout their customer journey. With its market and technology leadership in repayments, REPAY was a natural choice as a trusted partner to advance our mission of delivering the best borrowing experience with more contactless payment options.”

“Smart lenders and businesses are always looking for ways to further enhance their customer experience, and it is clear that the market increasingly favors contactless mobile payment options for flexibility and convenience,” added Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer at REPAY. “By offering text payment options to its customers, Fairstone can confidently meet its mobile payment demands to improve the customer experience and achieve their business objectives.”

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone Financial Inc., is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada and ranked among one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Repay Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fairstone Financial Inc. Selects REPAY to Deliver Text Repayment Options for Loans Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, is partnering with Fairstone Financial Inc. (“Fairstone”), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21REPAY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21REPAY to Attend Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21REPAY Provides Integrated Payment Processing for Provana Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21REPAY Expands Acumatica Functionality to Offer Accounts Payable Automation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten