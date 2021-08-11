checkAd

National CineMedia Signs Multiple Long-Term Affiliate Deals With Exhibitors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021   

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has signed multiple extended cinema advertising affiliate agreements with 9 exhibitors. These long-term agreements will bring NCM’s Noovie pre-show entertainment program to over 315 screens across 39 theaters. Movie-goers will continue to be able to experience the Noovie pre-show at these exhibitors including LA Live, Metropolitan Theatres, Golden Star, Movie Scoop and others.

The Noovie pre-show gives movie-goers a reason to arrive at the theater early to discover what’s next, with exclusive entertainment content, in-theater gaming with the Noovie Arcade and Noovie Trivia gaming apps, and engaging advertising.

With these exhibitors, NCM represents 6 of the top 10 exhibitors in the U.S. and a majority of the top 25. Harkins Theatres was added to the list earlier this year, bringing the Noovie pre-show to over 500 additional screens across their 33 premier theater locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma.

“It’s exciting to see our network growing as we move forward in the recovery of the exhibition community. With the robust film slate planned for the last half of 2021 and into 2022, NCM and our premium pre-show, Noovie, is the perfect solution to add value for our exhibitors and their patrons,” said Jennifer Lupo, Vice President of Affiliate Partnerships at NCM.

NCM also added Christine Alducin to the team as Director of Affiliate Partnerships. Alducin, a long time NCM leader, brings marketing, operations, and exhibitor experience to the team. Prior to NCM, Alducin led the marketing and film buying groups for Cinema Latino. “I’m thrilled to have someone with Christine’s background join our affiliate team at such a pivotal time for our business,” added Lupo.

Many NCM exhibitors are also opening new theatres as the world emerges from the pandemic, with an additional 198 screens in 20 theatres expected to be live with the Noovie pre-show by the end of August, and more in the works.

“NCM continues to be a valued partner of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation providing an array of services that benefit our company as well as our guests. Their pre-show, Noovie, creates an engaging and interactive experience for movie-goers with content that is current and entertaining. The Noovie pre-show is a staple on our screens,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,800 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.2% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, the addition of theatres and screens to the NCM network. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.

