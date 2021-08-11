ICE and risQ Introduce Social Impact Scores

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and risQ, a Boston-based startup focused on geospatial climate, economic and demographic data, today announced the launch of a new data service that was designed to allow users to understand and score the potential social impact of an investment.

With the broader adoption of ESG and sustainable investing by more companies and investors, a growing number of market participants are seeking to understand the potential social impact of their investment. This is particularly the case in the municipal bond market, where proceeds are used to build public works, parks, schools, libraries and other infrastructure. When assessing similar bonds issued by different local governments, considering how these funds could impact the population at the municipal level can help investors and other market participants make more informed decisions about where to allocate their capital.