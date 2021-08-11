Hippo to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 16, 2021

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day. A shareholder letter with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 844.200.6205 (U.S.) / 226.828.7575 (Canada) Conf ID: 603891 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3358418/24DE5CB3622F760E9325FFC1B6399E9A

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.hippo.com/.

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.

