Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives

Highlights:

  • Aftermarket-first Dorman OE FIX braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for more than 2 million GM trucks add to growing category of time-saving innovations.

  • Active grille shutter assembly for Ford trucks extends fast-growing line for later model vehicles.

  • Other exclusives include LED turn signals for Dodge Ram trucks, third brake lights for Dodge and Toyota vehicles, and an upgraded OE FIX windshield washer fluid cap for 14 million GM vehicles.

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 571 new replacement auto parts, including 60 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month’s new solutions include upgraded, braided stainless steel, flexible fuel lines for more than 2 million Chevrolet and GMC trucks (819-840). Corroded fuel lines can be tough to replace because they usually require routing rigid metal lines under the vehicle. These Dorman OE FIX lines are braided stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, made to specific length for extended cab GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickups, with new brackets and factory connectors for a better installation experience. Their flexibility also makes them easier to stock on warehouse shelves, taking up a fraction of the normal fuel line footprint.

Another reliable replacement this month is a radiator shutter assembly, also known as an active grille shutter, for more than 1.5 million Ford trucks (601-336). Traditionally, when a vehicle is in motion, air flows through the radiator and cools the engine, but it also results in aerodynamic drag that decreases fuel efficiency. When the engine does not need to be cooled, active grille shutters close to restrict airflow through the grille, routing it around the vehicle, increasing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Dorman now has 40 replacements in this growing category, the need for which is expected to increase in coming years as more vehicles are released with this new technology to meet increasingly stringent fuel efficiency standards.

