BTCS Adds Tezos Staking to its Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, announced it has added Tezos (“XTZ”) to its blockchain infrastructure operations. Founded in 2014, XTZ is a decentralized blockchain designed for smart contracts and decentralized applications (“DApps”). XTZ has a $2.75 billion market cap making it the number 45th ranked cryptocurrency. It raised $232 million in 2017 in what was considered one of the largest offerings at the time.



XTZ’s governance mechanism allows users to vote through a Liquid Proof-of-Stake (“LPoS”) consensus mechanism called “baking”. Users either become bakers or delegate XTZ, the native token of Tezos, to other bakers to earn newly-minted XTZ rewards from the protocol. To get started, BTCS has deployed its own XTZ baker nodes. There are over 400 bakers currently securing the network, and 135 projects building on XTZ, ranging from dApps to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) to Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”).