Predictive Oncology Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was convened at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on August 10, 2021, has been adjourned for the purpose of soliciting more votes on the proposal to approve an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Company common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000 (the “Charter Proposal”). The Special Meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on August 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of Maslon LLP, 3300 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402.



The other proposals that were voted on at the Special Meeting were all approved by the requisite votes of the stockholders, including (i) an amendment to the Amended and Restated 2012 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reserve of shares of common stock authorized for issuance thereunder by 1,500,000, to 3,250,000; (ii) the issuance of additional shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to a previously approved equity line of credit arrangement; (iii) ratification of the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and (iv) a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies for approval of the Charter Proposal or any of the other proposals as applicable, in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Special Meeting to approve any such proposal.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the Charter Proposal. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting with respect to the Charter Proposal will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

Correction : The Charter Proposal (Proposal #1 at the Special Meeting) is considered “routine” under rules of the New York Stock Exchange, contrary to a statement in the proxy statement dated July 7, 2021 with respect to the Special Meeting. Therefore, if the beneficial owner of shares held in street name does not provide voting instructions, the broker or nominee can still vote the shares with respect to the Charter Proposal.