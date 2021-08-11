checkAd

Predictive Oncology Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was convened at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on August 10, 2021, has been adjourned for the purpose of soliciting more votes on the proposal to approve an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Company common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000 (the “Charter Proposal”). The Special Meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on August 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of Maslon LLP, 3300 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

The other proposals that were voted on at the Special Meeting were all approved by the requisite votes of the stockholders, including (i) an amendment to the Amended and Restated 2012 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reserve of shares of common stock authorized for issuance thereunder by 1,500,000, to 3,250,000; (ii) the issuance of additional shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to a previously approved equity line of credit arrangement; (iii) ratification of the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and (iv) a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies for approval of the Charter Proposal or any of the other proposals as applicable, in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Special Meeting to approve any such proposal.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the Charter Proposal. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting with respect to the Charter Proposal will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

Correction: The Charter Proposal (Proposal #1 at the Special Meeting) is considered “routine” under rules of the New York Stock Exchange, contrary to a statement in the proxy statement dated July 7, 2021 with respect to the Special Meeting. Therefore, if the beneficial owner of shares held in street name does not provide voting instructions, the broker or nominee can still vote the shares with respect to the Charter Proposal.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictive Oncology Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the Company’s Special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board