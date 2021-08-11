Pegasus Resources Commences Work Program at Golden Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to report the commencement of work at its high priority gold and copper Golden project in British Columbia.



2021 Proposed work at Golden Project:

At the Golden Project in southeastern BC, crews have started a follow-up mapping and sampling program which will be followed by a small diameter backpack drill-program. The 2020 work reported by the Company at the three claim blocks which constitute the Golden Project (Gold Mountain, Vertebrae Ridge and Punch Bowl) have identified extensive copper, gold and silver results, and the Company expects to continue to delineate the mineralized zones.