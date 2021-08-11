checkAd

Pegasus Resources Commences Work Program at Golden Project, BC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to report the commencement of work at its high priority gold and copper Golden project in British Columbia.

2021 Proposed work at Golden Project:
At the Golden Project in southeastern BC, crews have started a follow-up mapping and sampling program which will be followed by a small diameter backpack drill-program. The 2020 work reported by the Company at the three claim blocks which constitute the Golden Project (Gold Mountain, Vertebrae Ridge and Punch Bowl) have identified extensive copper, gold and silver results, and the Company expects to continue to delineate the mineralized zones.

“This is an exciting time for Pegasus shareholders. The Pegasus geological team has advanced our Golden Project to the point we now have many high priority areas to focus our mapping, sampling and drilling efforts on,” stated Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pegasus.

A) Gold Mountain Highlights

  • Early-stage gold/silver property located approximately 50 km NW of Golden, BC, just north of Highway 1.
  • The property is comprised of two mineral claims over 802 ha and encompasses the historic Grizzly occurrence featuring gold and silver hosted within polymetallic quartz/carbonate veins.
  • Exploration during 1982 at the North Showing, near the adit, identified a 1 m wide quartz vein, which returned a grab sample of 4.87 g/t Au, 647 g/t Ag and 1.89% Cu.
  • At the South Showing, five veins are exposed by trenches within a zone about 4 m wide, a peak value of 30.3 g/t Au, 123.1 g/t Ag and 32.54% Cu was returned.
  • Eight shallow back pack style drill holes were completed in 1984, though poor recoveries were noted, results include:
    • 4.04 m - 59.04 g/t Au, 6,863.1 g/t Ag, 16.9% Cu, and 8.95% Pb
    • 4.50 m - 7.89 g/t Au, 942.2 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, and 5.26% Pb
  • 2020 work identified the following:
    • Polymetallic mineralization over 600 to 700 m strike; and
    • High grades of silver/gold with 4 samples returning from 1,000 to 6,670 g/t Ag, 3 of which also returned Au values ranging from 2.14 to 7.44 g/t

B) Vertebrae Ridge Highlights:

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pegasus Resources Commences Work Program at Golden Project, BC VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to report the commencement of work at its high priority gold …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:37 UhrGlobex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:24 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Goldplay Mining - Erste Explorationsergebnisse von Scottie West überhaupt!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14:00 UhrWedgemount Provides Update From Property-Wide Exploration Program at the Cookie Copper-Gold Property, North-Central BC
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrAben Resources Ltd Commences 2021 Reconnaissance and Field Work at the Forrest Kerr Project and Closes Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrFraudsters Shift Focus at Mid-Point of 2021 from Financial Services to Travel and Leisure and other Industries
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWest Mining Acquires 5 Additional Mineral Tenures for the Athabasca Property, BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrRecharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOsisko Development Intersects 1,965 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meter at Mosquito Creek and 333 g/t Over 0.50 Meter at Shaft
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrNew Drill Targets Identified on the El Oro Gold Project, Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrAIS Resources’ RC Drilling Program Returns Exceptionally High Levels of Antimony in the Eastern Portion of the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten