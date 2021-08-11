checkAd

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ FLGC) in Prime Position to Benefit from Colombian Legislative Change

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireFlora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Colombia Challenges Canadian Cannabis Dominance,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/p1UWI

In 2020, Canada became the largest exporter of dried cannabis flower in the world. Today, Canada is looking over its shoulder at a formidable competitor in Colombia, which recently instigated some legislative changes that position the country to become the global cannabis leader. Colombia was already recognized for its robust infrastructure, distribution and exports of certain cannabis products such as medicinal oils and extracts, but the country had a gaping hole in exports by keeping dried cannabis flower strictly verboten.

That hole was filled on July 23, 2021, when Colombian President Ivan Duque signed a legislative decree ending the prohibition on the export of dried cannabis flower — a significant global market and a potential windfall for Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) and its expansive global operations.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive.

For more information about this company, visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/FLGC

