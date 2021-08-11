BioRestorative Therapies Discusses Upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Lance Alstodt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated “At the stockholders meeting, certain proposals, including the approval of our reincorporation from Delaware to Nevada or, in the alternative, the authorization of a reverse split of our common stock will be submitted for a vote of the stockholders. These matters are discussed in the proxy materials mailed or made available to BioRestorative stockholders by Broadridge Financial Solutions.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (OTC: BRTX ) , a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today reminded its stockholders that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT.

We cannot complete the reincorporation or reverse split unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote approve the proposal.

If you are a stockholder of record as of June 24, 2021, we ask you to take a moment to vote your shares online at Proxyvote.com.

Instructions regarding each method of voting are included in the proxy package or notice you received. If you are a stockholder of record as of June 24, 2021, you may vote your proxy by accessing the Internet link provided in the proxy card, calling the toll-free number specified on the proxy card, signing and returning the proxy card, or attending the annual meeting of stockholders on August 17, 2021 and voting in person. You will need the control number printed on your proxy card to vote online.



If you hold BioRestorative common stock in the name of a broker, bank or nominee, please follow the voting instructions provided by your broker, bank or nominee to ensure that your shares are represented at the annual meeting of stockholders on August 17, 2021. Street name holders may only vote on certain matters at the annual meeting of stockholders, such as the reincorporation, if they have a legal proxy to vote their shares.



We appreciate your continued support.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.