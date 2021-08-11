checkAd

Agtech Global International Inc. Announces a Significant Reduction of its Share Capital

Newport Beach, California, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc., (OTC Pink: AGGL) following its recent acquisition of Galexxy Corporation and subsequent SEC qualification of its Reg A Tier One $20 million public offering, is pleased to inform the market that it has reduced its issued and outstanding common shares to further enhance shareholder value.

This enhancement amounts to a 50,000,000 share-reduction from 185,000,000 to 135,000,000 shares and represents a 27% value improvement for current shareholders.

The capital reduction is enabled by founders and management and is a positive indicator of management’s confidence in the Company’s future by replacing 50,000,000 of their common shares with 50,000,000 convertible preferred shares.

According to Ross Lyndon-James, Agtech’s CEO, “The CBD market is regaining its early momentum and is predicted to grow by 500% in the next few years and management is very excited about Galexxy’s upcoming top quality product launch. Galexxy’s Virtual Retail Marketing System (VRMS) is also expected to create a unique, financial opportunity for individuals, business professionals and retail outlets to generate income without any cost or financial risk.” 

VRMS is a unique hybrid retailing approach combining the physical attributes of the “Brick & Mortar” customer experience with the ease and convenience of online digital shopping through the deployment of its proprietary point-of-sale systems in stores. Galexxy was developed to enable rapid mass marketing of its online CBD product range via thousands of business and retail outlets that have physical contact with millions of consumers.

Galexxy has filed a United States provisional patent application to protect its core Virtual Retail Marketing System technology which underpins its marketing and growth strategy, while creating additional revenue opportunities.

About Us: Agtech is publicly traded on OTC Markets Pink (OTC Pink: AGGL). Based in Newport Beach, California, Agtech recently restructured its agricultural supplies business to enter the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products. Its “seed to sale” business strategy is keenly focused on the important synergy of health and wealth. 

For further information:

Agtech Global International Inc.
Ross Lyndon-James
E: ross@galexxy.com
M: (949) 418 7450

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

https://twitter.com/AgtechGlobal                                   https://www.galexxy.com/





