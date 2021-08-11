CSP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported financial and operating results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Signed new multi-million-dollar cloud-based customer with a potential for up to 10,000 users

Continue to on board ARIA ADR customers, demonstrating the successful integration with the MSP business; Received purchase orders from three new customers; more than two dozen targets currently evaluating ARIA proposals

Continued positive impact of a favorable revenue mix led to a gross margin improvement compared to the year-ago fiscal third quarter

Received numerous industry accolades: CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named CSPi Technology Solutions to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services Two ARIA SDS applications for automated cyber-attack detection and response won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Cutting Edge in Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response and Most Innovative in Network Security and Management

Solid balance sheet provides resources for Company to pursue growth strategy



“Our Technology Solutions (TS) business delivered another exceptional quarter, generating significant momentum and securing a multi-million-dollar cloud-based contract that will deliver meaningful results for many years,” commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite TS having one of its best quarters ever, realizing continued revenue growth from larger and new customers, its solid execution was offset by the performance of the High Performance Product (HPP) business. Nevertheless, we have great faith in the HPP business due to the emergence of our award-winning ARIA platform. It continued to garner tremendous interest and we currently have over two dozen leads in the sales funnel, including from several of our TS-based clients, with over 30% of these in the latter stages.”

“During the quarter, we successfully integrated ARIA ADR with managed services, an important development that validates the cross-over revenue opportunities. In fact, we expect this to help propel the HPP business in fiscal 2022 and beyond, giving CSPi two best-in-class businesses capable of growing their revenue and profits. As the economy and our customers move forward and return to a more normalized business environment, we remain cautiously optimistic and continue to capitalize on those business opportunities that strengthen our long-term growth and profit ambitions.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter was $13.7 million, compared to $13.8 million in the year-ago fiscal third quarter as the Company continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19.

Gross profit for the fiscal third quarter was $4.2 million, or 30.7% of sales, compared with $4.2 million, or 30.4% of sales, in the year-ago fiscal third quarter. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin improvement as the Company is focused on selling higher margin products and services. The Company reported a net loss of $0.4 million in the third fiscal quarter, or $0.10 loss per share, compared with a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.05 loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.7 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $0.4 million from September 30, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Nine Month Results

Revenue for the fiscal nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $39.2 million compared with revenue of $47.5 million in the prior year period. Gross profit for the fiscal nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.0 million, or 30.7% of sales, compared with $12.7 million, or 26.7% of sales, reflecting a more favorable product mix. The Company reported a net loss of $0.1 million in the fiscal nine months ended June 30, 2021, or $0.03 loss per share compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.37 loss per share for the fiscal nine months ended June 30, 2020. The 2021 nine month results include a gain on forgiveness of debt of the Paycheck Protection Plan SBA Loans at the TS and HPP segment totaling $2.2 million, which was established as part of the CARES Act loan and recognized in fiscal 2021 first quarter.

Conference Call Details

CSPi Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) today to review CSPi’s financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cspi.com. Individuals may also listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9174 or 785-424-1669 and using the conference ID: CSPQ321 when greeted by the live operator. For interested parties unable to participate in the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSPi’s website.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G drop less packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments $ 19,653 $ 19,264 Accounts receivable, net 16,301 13,362 Inventories 5,177 5,285 Other current assets 4,632 3,678 Total current assets 45,763 41,589 Property, equipment and improvements, net 842 1,047 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,523 2,014 Long-term receivable 8,117 3,642 Other assets 4,311 5,353 Total assets $ 60,556 $ 53,645 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 16,414 $ 12,977 Pension and retirement plans 6,423 6,471 Operating lease liabilities 939 1,390 Notes Payable 954 2,485 Other non-current liabilities 5,173 788 Shareholders’ equity 30,653 29,534 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 60,556 $ 53,645





CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data ) Three months ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales: Product $ 10,142 $ 10,399 $ 29,526 $ 37,104 Services 3,579 3,381 9,671 10,417 Total sales 13,721 13,780 39,197 47,521 Cost of sales: Product 8,176 8,600 23,678 31,237 Services 1,316 956 3,544 3,546 Total cost of sales 9,492 9,556 27,222 34,783 Gross profit 4,229 4,224 11,975 12,738 Operating expenses: Engineering and development 700 693 2,191 2,081 Selling, general and administrative 3,886 3,924 10,799 11,595 Total operating expenses 4,586 4,617 12,990 13,676 Operating loss (357 ) (393 ) (1,015 ) (938 ) Other income (expense), net (31 ) 193 1,764 565 Income (loss) before income taxes (388 ) (200 ) 749 (373 ) Income tax expense 35 10 868 1,109 Net loss (423 ) (210 ) (119 ) (1,482 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (423 ) $ (210 ) $ (119 ) $ (1,482 ) Net loss per share – basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 4,179 4,048 4,137 4,015 Net income loss per share – diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 4,179 4,048 4,137 4,015





