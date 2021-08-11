Ehave acquires License covering G-20 Countries for all Psychedelic use, AI-Powered Telehealth Technology To Capture Physiological Vitals From Vastmindz; Prepares To Run Testing On Dashboard

Proprietary computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App with the ability to extract information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin that is reflective of their physiological condition

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has licensed AI technology from Vastminz as another tool to bring the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App to market. The AI technology to be included in the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App leverages years of research in artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop solutions that can perform tasks remotely without physical contact. More specifically, the computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin. The changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.

