Ehave acquires License covering G-20 Countries for all Psychedelic use, AI-Powered Telehealth Technology To Capture Physiological Vitals From Vastmindz; Prepares To Run Testing On Dashboard

Proprietary computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App with the ability to extract information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin that is reflective of their physiological condition

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has licensed AI technology from Vastminz as another tool to bring the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App to market. The AI technology to be included in the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App leverages years of research in artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop solutions that can perform tasks remotely without physical contact. More specifically, the computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin. The changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/703f0a17-ad16-4c60 ...

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers., while also allowing individuals to have more control over their health. The cloud-based platform delivers critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with electronic health records (EHRs), vaccine passports, and communication with providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for patients, researchers, and clinical providers. The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” Ehave's collaboration with clinicians and researchers typically prompts this ability to improve using an objective of minimal error. This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.

