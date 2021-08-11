Immersive Technologies Inc. (“Immersive”) to commence trading under the symbol CSE: VRAR upon satisfaction of remaining conditions to listing following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).



Immersive has filed a final prospectus and necessary documents with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Victory Square Technologies previously announced a dividend of shares of Immersive to Victory Square shareholders. Further details to follow.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Technologies (“Immersive”) has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will list and trade under the symbol CSE:VRAR. Listing is subject to Immersive fulfilling the final listing conditions of the CSE.

As an industry leader in blending amusement park engineering and video game development, Immersive has established strong working relationships with top organizations including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration among others for brand activations at events including X-Games, Boston Hub Week among others. Over the past four years. Immersive has built highly sought after escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment groups globally including APEX Entertainment, and Kalahari Resorts. Immersive also operates the newly launched company “UNCONTAINED”, the world's first COVID-safe free-roam AR/VR shipping container Location-Based Entertainment franchise. For more info view Immersive’s latest highlight reel video or visit www.ImmersiveTech.co