AgEagle and Its Subsidiaries, MicaSense and Measure Global, to Exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia August 16-19

In addition, Emily Ciesielski, Channel Sales Manager at MicaSense, will host an educational session, titled, “Image Classification, Irrigation Monitoring & More Using Multispectral & Thermal Imaging.” Ciesielski’s address will focus on the power of MicaSense’s Altum's unique combination of high-resolution RGB, thermal and multispectral capabilities, plus the three red edge bands featured MicaSense’s Dual Camera System, which opens up the door for advanced analytics, including thermal applications and more accurate species classification.

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, today announced that the Company and its subsidiaries, MicaSense and Measure Global, are scheduled to exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 next week in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will be located within the XPO Hall at Booth #2141, where key members of the AgEagle, MicaSense and Measure Global teams will be available for one-on-one product demos and discussions.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Emily Ciesielski, Channel Sales Manager, MicaSense

WHAT: Image Classification, Irrigation Monitoring & More Using Multispectral & Thermal Imaging

WHERE: Room C113; Session Number EAGS10

WHEN: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age by providing American-made drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions for commercial use worldwide. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com , www.measure.com and www.micasense.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

