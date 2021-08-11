Quisitive Selected as Omnitracs Microsoft Office 365 Tenant-to-Tenant Migration Provider

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, announced it has been selected by Omnitracs as its dedicated strategic Microsoft service provider for its tenant-to-tenant migration in Microsoft Office 365.

Omnitracs is an end-to-end fleet intelligence technology company that focuses on helping organizations improve fleet safety, boost driver experience, and increase business performance. The company pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety. In 2020, Omnitracs acquired SmartDrive, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, and as a result, needed to migrate SmartDrive’s mailboxes, instances, OneDrive accounts, and domains into their tenant.

Quisitive was ultimately selected as the partner of choice to assist in the convergence of SmartDrive’s data into Omnitracs’ database. In a remote work environment, seamless communication and a successful migration were fundamental to the Omnitracs integration strategy.

“Our collaboration with Omnitracs is a prime example of how Quisitive brings not just the technical solutions, but also advanced business acumen to our Cloud Solutions services,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Acquisition integrations are challenging and complex for any business, and we pride ourselves on seeing the nuance of a business challenge and applying technology to solve it in an efficient and effective manner.”

Philip DeYoung, Director of Global IT Service Management at Omnitracs added: “Tenant-to-tenant migration is by no means a simple task. Nevertheless, the Quisitive team was extremely collaborative — not just at a technical level but at an administrative and leadership level as well. Quisitive brought the whole solution to the table, from project management to organizational change management, which helped us frictionlessly migrate Microsoft 365 and all of its facets.” 

About Omnitracs:

Omnitracs, a Solera Company, offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs’ best-in-class solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 700 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago, and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety. Headquartered in Dallas, Omnitracs serves customers in over 50 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. Recently, Omnitracs launched the Road Ahead Podcast, a new series that explores industry innovations with guest hosts. To subscribe, click HERE. For more information, visit www.Omnitracs.com.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from ten employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive. 

Quisitive Company Contact
Tami Anders, Chief of Staff
tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contacts
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

 





