International Land Alliance to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Investor Summit Conference taking place virtually August 17-18, 2021, and the SNN Network Summer Conference taking place virtually August 17-19, 2021.

ILA management is scheduled to meet with investors throughout the conferences and host virtual presentations as follows:

Q3 Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y63Mi7fSQpK1fRXhC0J1uQ

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (10:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42446

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on the 2021 Q3 Investor Summit and SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 Conference, please visit the registration page for each conference using the above webcast links.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Brooks Hamilton
Senior Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
ILAL@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





