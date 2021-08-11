PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “company”) (OTC: FTEG) ( www.integrityhealthcorp.com ) announced that Rob Snyder, Radiology Clinician/ Administrator, and Healthcare Expert, will be joining the company’s medical team and bringing a whole new perspective on traditional medicine along with him.

Before joining Integrity Health Corporation, Snyder spent 10 years in the United States Army where he was trained to be a Radiology Technologist. Snyder has also worked in general Radiology, Computed Tomography (CT), Cardiac Cath Lab, Interventional Radiology, and has been a Director of Medical Imaging, Breast Health, Interventional Radiology, Cardiac Cath Lab, Radiation Oncology, as well as multiple outpatient centers for the past 18 years.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to be a part of Integrity Health Corporation and continue their mission of offering only the highest quality products and services,” Snyder said. “My extensive experience in healthcare, along with certifications in emergency preparedness, will give a whole new perspective in disrupting the normalcy of traditional western medicine,” Snyder added.

“We look forward to working with Rob, as he is someone who brings a variety of skills to the table, from radiology to employee satisfaction,” Integrity Health Corporation CEO Nelson Grist said. “In his career, Rob has been recognized for large increases and process improvements in patient satisfaction, employee satisfaction, as well as physician engagement and physician satisfaction, and we are honored to have him,” Grist added.

For more information about Integrity Health Corporation, please visit www.integrityhealthcorp.com

About Integrity Health Corporation:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Integrity Health Corporation offers health services and products that benefit their customers the most, as they make sure that patients are put before profit. Integrity Health Corp’s mission is to disrupt the disordered normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality integrative products designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals. Integrity Health Corp develops and acquires products while also offering health services that fit into their stringent brand requirements. They are passionate about offering ideas, products, and services that help out their patients the most. Their products and service offerings are held to the highest of standards with high regards to their customers and the planet.

