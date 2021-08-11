checkAd

Healthcare Expert, U.S. Army Veteran Rob Snyder Brings to Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC FTEG) New Perspective on Disrupting Normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “company”) (OTC: FTEG) (www.integrityhealthcorp.com) announced that Rob Snyder, Radiology Clinician/ Administrator, and Healthcare Expert, will be joining the company’s medical team and bringing a whole new perspective on traditional medicine along with him.

Snyder brings 26 years of healthcare experience to Integrity Health Corporation. Most recently, he held the positions of Radiation Safety Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for VibrantMBS.

Before joining Integrity Health Corporation, Snyder spent 10 years in the United States Army where he was trained to be a Radiology Technologist. Snyder has also worked in general Radiology, Computed Tomography (CT), Cardiac Cath Lab, Interventional Radiology, and has been a Director of Medical Imaging, Breast Health, Interventional Radiology, Cardiac Cath Lab, Radiation Oncology, as well as multiple outpatient centers for the past 18 years.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to be a part of Integrity Health Corporation and continue their mission of offering only the highest quality products and services,” Snyder said. “My extensive experience in healthcare, along with certifications in emergency preparedness, will give a whole new perspective in disrupting the normalcy of traditional western medicine,” Snyder added.

“We look forward to working with Rob, as he is someone who brings a variety of skills to the table, from radiology to employee satisfaction,” Integrity Health Corporation CEO Nelson Grist said. “In his career, Rob has been recognized for large increases and process improvements in patient satisfaction, employee satisfaction, as well as physician engagement and physician satisfaction, and we are honored to have him,” Grist added.

For more information about Integrity Health Corporation, please visit www.integrityhealthcorp.com and follow them on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn @IntegrityHealthCorp.

About Integrity Health Corporation:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Integrity Health Corporation offers health services and products that benefit their customers the most, as they make sure that patients are put before profit. Integrity Health Corp’s mission is to disrupt the disordered normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality integrative products designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals. Integrity Health Corp develops and acquires products while also offering health services that fit into their stringent brand requirements. They are passionate about offering ideas, products, and services that help out their patients the most. Their products and service offerings are held to the highest of standards with high regards to their customers and the planet.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

Integrity Health Corporation

2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA 

602 806-9292

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 amazzone@transmediagroup.com

Investors Relations: Paul Knopick 940 262-3584 pknopick@eandecommunications.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Expert, U.S. Army Veteran Rob Snyder Brings to Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC FTEG) New Perspective on Disrupting Normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Integrity Health Corporation (the “company”) (OTC: FTEG) (www.integrityhealthcorp.com) announced that Rob Snyder, Radiology Clinician/ Administrator, and Healthcare Expert, will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board