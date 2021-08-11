Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives Two Purchase Orders from the Education and Media Sectors Totaling Approximately $100K

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received two purchase orders totaling approximately $100,000. The orders, which are for specialized safety and security films, are for a Texas community college and the regional headquarters of a leading online video streaming service provider.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) and C-Bond Secure, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, radio frequency film (anti-eavesdropping film), graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

“These new jobs show the breadth of Patriot Glass Solutions’ offerings and demonstrate our highly skilled and extensive capabilities,” stated Michael Wanke, President of C-Bond’s Patriot Glass Solutions. “These two orders expand into our existing education and media sectors – two sectors that have been using C-Bond technology for years now. As Patriot Glass Solutions grows, we hope to become the nation’s leading provider of safety and security films to protect our infrastructure from looting, rioting, break-ins and gunfire.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that as Patriot Glass Solutions grows, we hope to become the nation’s leading provider of safety and security films to protect our infrastructure from looting, rioting, break-ins and gunfire; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, November 16, 2020, and August 14, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

