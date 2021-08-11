checkAd

Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Healthcare Member Engagement Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

  • Exela will provide technology and operation solutions in a total value of approximately $7.5 million
  • Partnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded strategic partnership to utilize Exela’s technology and operation solutions with a large healthcare member engagement leader. The expansion will provide technology and operation solutions in a contract with a total value of approximately $7.5 million.

The company’s solution utilizes PCH Global to improve consumer engagement, enhance preventative care and improve the health care user experience. Exela has been on the forefront of healthcare technology including advances in robotic process automation, engagement optimization and machine learning. The partnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution for communication between a growing number of constituents in the healthcare industry. This expansion of the deployment marks another milestone in the value proposition of PCH Global in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for member engagement, care coordination and cost of care management.

“We look forward to working with our partner and over time look to enable more of our PCH Global features. Both companies serve the common goal of improving the customer health care experience. Healthcare member engagement is an exciting space that utilizes all of the components of technology, data mining and an enhanced customer experience leading to healthier customers.” said Suresh Yannamani, President, Exela.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit, https://investors.exelatech.com/

Twitter: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: /exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Healthcare Member Engagement Leader Exela will provide technology and operation solutions in a total value of approximately $7.5 millionPartnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board