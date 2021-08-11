Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Healthcare Member Engagement Leader

The company’s solution utilizes PCH Global to improve consumer engagement, enhance preventative care and improve the health care user experience. Exela has been on the forefront of healthcare technology including advances in robotic process automation, engagement optimization and machine learning. The partnership connects members in many healthcare organizations, health insurers and US government programs.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded strategic partnership to utilize Exela’s technology and operation solutions with a large healthcare member engagement leader. The expansion will provide technology and operation solutions in a contract with a total value of approximately $7.5 million.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution for communication between a growing number of constituents in the healthcare industry. This expansion of the deployment marks another milestone in the value proposition of PCH Global in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for member engagement, care coordination and cost of care management.

“We look forward to working with our partner and over time look to enable more of our PCH Global features. Both companies serve the common goal of improving the customer health care experience. Healthcare member engagement is an exciting space that utilizes all of the components of technology, data mining and an enhanced customer experience leading to healthier customers.” said Suresh Yannamani, President, Exela.

