AGM Statement

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 11 August 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.92% 2.08% 3 To elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company 99.28% 0.72% 4 To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company 98.09% 1.91% 5 To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company 99.59% 0.41% 6 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 99.07% 0.93% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.04% 2.96% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.50% 0.50% 9 Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning 89.79% 10.21% 10 Authority to allot shares 98.74% 1.26% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 92.64% 7.36% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 99.27% 0.73%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.

11 August 2021

