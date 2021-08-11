checkAd

AGM Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 11 August 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

    Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 100.00% 0.00%
2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.92% 2.08%
3 To elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company 99.28% 0.72%
4 To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company 98.09% 1.91%
5 To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company 99.59% 0.41%
6 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 99.07% 0.93%
7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.04% 2.96%
8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.50% 0.50%
9 Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning 89.79% 10.21%
10 Authority to allot shares 98.74% 1.26%
11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 92.64% 7.36%
12 Authority to purchase own shares 99.27% 0.73%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.

11 August 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGM Statement ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 11 August 2021, the following resolutions were passed:   Votes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board