iMD Upgrades Server Mining Rigs for Bitcoin and Alternative Coins, and Implements Solar Powered Crypto Mining to Offset Power Cost

CARSON CITY, NV, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has upgraded our server mining rigs and implemented Solar powered crypto mining to offset power cost. The company is focused on mining bitcoin as well as alternative coins.

After much research and testing, iMD will be moving our mining activity to that of bitcoin, Ethereum, ADA Cardano, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. We’ve decided to move in this direction due to the market moves and growth within the above coins.

We are determined to utilize our servers to mine the most profitable coins at this time with the best possible solutions to add revenue to the company. This also aids in the development of our own iMD Crypto Utility/Asset-based Coin.

The company is continuing to develop our own coin. We look to have a launch date for our coin by the end of the month. The number of coins is set for 110,000,000 for the initial coin offering. In addition, iMD is going to back its coin with assets. The iMD Coin will be tethered or “backed” by a basket of assets from bitcoins, Ethereum, litecoin, bitcoin Cash, ADA and more.

iMD will utilize this coin for trading, financial transactions, and ultimately build it to reward those who use it, and transact with it as well. iMD is excited to release this new coin ecosystem and we will keep our shareholders apprised of our updates and the ability to purchase our coin and participate in the NFT auctions we expect to provide as well.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT (non fungible token) markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
iMD Companies, Inc.
info@imdcompaniesinc.com


