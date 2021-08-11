Dyadic and Sorrento Announce Binding Term Sheet to License Dyadic’s Lead COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate “DYAI-100” and C1 Technology for Protein-Based Coronavirus Vaccines and Therapeutics

Sorrento to obtain exclusive rights in North and South America, Europe, major Asian countries (including Greater China and Japan) and certain other countries to utilize Dyadic’s C1 technology for the development and commercialization of vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, protein therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including DYAI-100, Dyadic’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate



Exclusivity is subject to Sorrento’s timely achievement of certain development milestones

Expands Sorrento’s extensive COVID-19 programs and corporate mission to develop novel vaccines and therapeutic treatments for unmet needs

Consideration includes a $10 million up-front payment ($5 million in cash and $5 million in Sorrento stock), reimbursement of certain DYAI-100 R&D expenses, with potential for multiple future development milestones and royalty payments

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve access to biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento") (NASDAQ: SRNE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, today announced the signing of a binding term sheet to enter into a License Agreement to develop and commercialize vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including Dyadic’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, produced using Dyadic's proprietary and patented C1-cell protein production platform. The final terms of the license will be set forth in a definitive agreement to be entered into between the parties.

Sorrento’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Henry Ji, commented, “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dyadic, which began last year, initially with a goal of developing and commercializing a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that can be rapidly manufactured in large quantities in our existing cGMP facilities, and stored and transported at room temperature, in order to increase access and affordability to underserved populations globally.” Dr Ji. continued, “Over the past six months we have carried out several promising preclinical animal trials using the C1 produced RBD antigen in Dyadic’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100. Our goal is to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine that will provide protection across the variants of concern, including Delta, and in addition, apply the C1 protein production platform broadly across our current and future coronavirus programs.”