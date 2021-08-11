Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty

In the event that the zinc price per pound received by the owner of the Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mine exceeds US $2.00 for any continuous three-month period commencing after the closing of the transaction, Electric Royalties’ assignee will make an additional cash payment of $1 million to Globex .

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of Globex’s Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mine royalty to an assignee of Electric Royalties Ltd. (ELEC-TSXV) (“Electric Royalties”) for the following consideration, received by Globex at closing:

Globex also announces that it has closed the sale to Electric Royalties of a 1% Gross Metal Royalty created on Globex’s 100%-owned Glassville, New Brunswick manganese exploration property for the following consideration, received by Globex at closing:

247,140 Electric Royalties shares ; and

; and 151,030 Electric Royalties warrants, each of which entitles Globex to purchase one additional Electric Royalties share at a price of $0.60 for a period of four years.

As a result of the two transactions, Globex has become the largest shareholder of Electric Royalties, holding in total 12,000,000 shares and 5,500,000 warrants.

Globex is an exploration and holding company with more than 200 exploration property assets and royalties, more than $30,000,000 in cash and shares of other companies, including the cash and shares received from Electric Royalties, and no debt. In addition, Globex holds currently out-of-the-money warrants of Electric Royalties and Falco Resources. Globex’s sale of the Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune gold property to Yamana Gold Inc. announced on June 22, 2021 is expected to provide Globex with an additional $11 million of revenue over the next four years and the recent option of the historic Eagle Gold Mine to Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to deliver $200,000, half in cash and half in shares, over the first six months of the five-year option period.