checkAd

Missouri American Water Invests $250,000 in St. Joseph Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:44  |  27   |   |   

Missouri American Water will replace approximately 1,700 feet of aging water main with a history of breaks in St. Joseph starting next week. The approximately six-week project will include increasing the main size to enhance water pressure to homes and fire hydrants while supporting reliable service.

The company will upgrade the aging main along Blackwell Road and Cronkite Road. There will be detours and parking limitations during construction.

“Making necessary investments to repair mains with a history of breaking allows us to deliver quality water and reliable service that our customers depend upon,” said Jody Carlson, senior manager of operations for Missouri American Water. “This project will not only limit service interruptions it will support fire protection.”

The project is expected to be complete in six weeks. Blackwell Road will be closed at Miller Road on August 19 and 20. There will be detours and parking limitations during construction.

While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missouri American Water Invests $250,000 in St. Joseph Infrastructure Missouri American Water will replace approximately 1,700 feet of aging water main with a history of breaks in St. Joseph starting next week. The approximately six-week project will include increasing the main size to enhance water pressure to homes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Illinois American Water Celebrates Two Significant Safety Milestones
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Missouri American Water Announces 2021 Firefighter Grant Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Stay Hydrated in Summer Heat
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21American Water Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Illinois American Water to Invest over $8 Million in Champaign County
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21California American Water Building a Critical New Well in Dunnigan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21City of Jerseyville and Illinois American Water Partner on Pharmaceutical Disposal Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21American Water’s 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21New Jersey American Water Announces $950,000 Grant for Parkside Business and Community in Partnership in Camden
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten