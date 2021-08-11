Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project by Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (the …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (the "Minister") has rendered a favorable decision in respect of the proposed Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project (the "Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project" or the "Project"). In a Decision Statement, which includes the conditions to be complied with by the Company, the Minister confirms that the Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. This marks an important development for the Project. The Minister's news release is available on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's website.

The final remaining step in the Project's approval is the completion of the provincial permitting process, which runs parallel to the federal process. Pursuant to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA), the provincial environmental assessment is conducted jointly by the Cree Nation Government and the Government of Quebec under the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee ("COMEX"). The provincial assessment is already well advanced, as mentioned in the Company's news release dated March 8, 2021 and in the Company's news release dated June 18, 2021.

Pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012), an environmental assessment of the Project was conducted by a Joint Assessment Committee (the "Committee"), formed by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government. This is the first environmental assessment prepared jointly by the federal government and the Cree Nation Government. The Committee took into account comments received during consultations with the Eastmain, Nemaska, Waskaganish and Waswanipi Cree Nations and the general public, as well as technical advice from various government departments and agencies. The Company filed its environmental impact assessment for the Project in August 2017. Throughout the assessment process, the Company has provided the competent authorities with various additional information to enable them to complete their analysis. In order to take into account the circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Cree communities consulted, the deadline for issuing the declaration of decision for the Project was extended by the Minister and the Decision Statement was finally made public on August 10, 2021.