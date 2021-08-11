checkAd

NICE Expands Digital CX Leadership with Digital Customer Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), today announced the acquisition of GoMoxie, an innovator of advanced digital assistance tools that anticipate customer needs and guide them through their online digital journey with relevant snippets of information. With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding its revolution of digital CX, taking experiences beyond the contact center and into smart conversational self-service, allowing organizations to meet customers on their preferred digital channels, understand their digital needs events, deliver the most relevant branded search content, proactively reach out with conversational AI, and lead them through a seamless and effortless omnichannel service journey.

This move further extends NICE’s comprehensive set of digital CX assets, including CXone Expert, an AI-powered knowledge management solution for digital self-service, CXone SmartReach, a proactive conversational AI solution and CXone Omnichannel Routing, supporting seamless experiences over 35 digital channels. All are offered as part of CXone, the world’s only true next-gen digital customer engagement platform, that proactively connects consumers in innovative ways across their digital journeys, combining digital interactions and self-service, and powered by Enlighten AI, NICE’s self-learning AI engine purpose-built for today’s world of customer service.

“We are proud to be leading the digital transformation of the CX world, bringing together the capabilities that enable organizations to usher in a new era of smart proactive digital experiences,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “Today’s consumers embark on their digital journey expecting organizations to proactively interact with them from the very beginning of that journey. With GoMoxie, customers can be guided in real-time to find the right answers to their questions and resolve their issues more quickly and effectively, living up to the promise of a digital CX revolution.”

About NICE
 With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

