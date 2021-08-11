OMNIQ’s AI Systems to be deployed at the Border Check Point between Israel & Jordan

omniQ’s AI Vehicle Recognition technology identifies vehicles and enable proactive smart decisions



SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received an order to deploy its AI-based machine vision solution at the border checkpoint between Israel and Jordan.

OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Q Shield is founded on patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

“This order to deploy our AI technology in a sensitive spot between Israel and Jordan is an additional vote of confidence from one of the most demanding authorities in the world. This passage, which opened after signing the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan in 1994, is the main passage point between Israel and Jordan. The momentum in the market acceptance for our AI based solution continues with our recent winnings for Homeland Security, Parking and Smart Campus management projects,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “This reassurance of the quality and innovation of our solution follows a recent stream of awards to deploy our AI solutions at the Cypress College in California, the Georgia State University, in the City of Watkinsville, Georgia, in the Philadelphia International Airport and in a Multibillion dollar Medical Center. Our recent acquisition of Dangot Computers adds capabilities to the omniQ offering. Such that expands our solutions further and serves our existing and new customers better. Dangot Computers is a pioneer in bringing automation to Enterprise’s operations, restaurants, hospitals, logistic centers and retailers. Recently, we announced the winning of a purchase order for self ordering kiosks for the largest Coffee Chain in Israel with a few branches in North America. Forbes magazine projects that the Self Ordering market can reach $30.8B by 20241.”