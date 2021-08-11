checkAd

PCTEL Expands its Distribution Channel Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:50  |  22   |   |   

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.

“I am very pleased to announce our new distribution agreement with Master Electronics. This strategic alliance with Master Electronics will expand our antenna business in the Industrial IoT market. PCTEL’s high performance and robust antenna portfolio designed to deliver continuous wireless connectivity and Master Electronics’ strong relationships, responsive service and added value are the right combination to drive success,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer. “I am looking forward to new opportunities to increase our presence in the high-growth Industrial IoT market.”

“We are excited to partner with a company like PCTEL that designs and develops products for next generation wireless solutions, including 5G and IIoT. We’re looking forward to offering PCTEL’s diverse product portfolio to our broad customer base,” said Paul Aspiras, Master Electronics Director of Product Management.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Master Electronics

THE PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS YOU NEED, FROM PEOPLE WHO CARE.

Master Electronics is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For more than half a century, our family-owned company has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service and added value. This is how Master Electronics has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with hundreds of world-class suppliers.

PCTEL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PCTEL Expands its Distribution Channel Globally PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components. “I am very pleased to announce our new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21PCTEL Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21PCTEL Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten