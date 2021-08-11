Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Sparus Holdings, Inc. (Sparus), a portfolio company of Source Capital, LLC (Source Capital), on its sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). Sparus and its subsidiaries, Southern Cross and The Spear Group, deliver critical outsourced services to North America’s leading utilities. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Matt White and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“There is strong investor interest for high-quality assets in the utility services space, particularly with providers of inspection and professional services. Sparus has established itself as a leader in its service lines and a true partner to its utility clients,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the management team and Source Capital on this transaction and we look forward to following Sparus’ continued growth with their new partner.”

“The Sparus team has achieved impressive growth delivering highly technical services to a client base that demands uncompromising expertise,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Sparus illustrates the continued demand for leading providers of critical outsourced services to support power infrastructure.”

Sparus is a leading provider of end-to-end outsourced field and professional services for utility and industrial customers. Through a growing family of brands, including Southern Cross, The Spear Group and OneVision Utility Services, Sparus provides gas line inspection and leak detection, utility metering services, utility locate and damage prevention services, project management and delivery, owners’ representation, and other related professional services. For over 75 years, Sparus has been committed to the highest standards of safety and industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Source Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to lower-middle market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital’s investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 44 add-on acquisitions and 35 debt investments through four separate credit funds.