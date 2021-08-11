checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:52  |  34   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Sparus Holdings, Inc. (Sparus), a portfolio company of Source Capital, LLC (Source Capital), on its sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). Sparus and its subsidiaries, Southern Cross and The Spear Group, deliver critical outsourced services to North America’s leading utilities. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Matt White and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“There is strong investor interest for high-quality assets in the utility services space, particularly with providers of inspection and professional services. Sparus has established itself as a leader in its service lines and a true partner to its utility clients,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the management team and Source Capital on this transaction and we look forward to following Sparus’ continued growth with their new partner.”

“The Sparus team has achieved impressive growth delivering highly technical services to a client base that demands uncompromising expertise,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Sparus illustrates the continued demand for leading providers of critical outsourced services to support power infrastructure.”

Sparus is a leading provider of end-to-end outsourced field and professional services for utility and industrial customers. Through a growing family of brands, including Southern Cross, The Spear Group and OneVision Utility Services, Sparus provides gas line inspection and leak detection, utility metering services, utility locate and damage prevention services, project management and delivery, owners’ representation, and other related professional services. For over 75 years, Sparus has been committed to the highest standards of safety and industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Source Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to lower-middle market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital’s investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 44 add-on acquisitions and 35 debt investments through four separate credit funds.

Seite 1 von 2


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Sparus Holdings, Inc. on its Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Sparus Holdings, Inc. (Sparus), a portfolio company of Source Capital, LLC (Source Capital), on its sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Harris Williams Advises Pamplona Capital Management on its Pending Sale of BakeMark USA, LLC to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Harris Williams Advises ATI Industrial Automation on its Pending Sale to Novanta Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten