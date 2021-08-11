Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 14:48 | 25 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 14:48 | (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has signed a contract through which the global business with chain drive systems is sold to the private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities from Munich.The aim of the transaction is to further expand its market position as … (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has signed a contract through which the global business with chain drive systems is sold to the private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities from Munich.The aim of the transaction is to further expand its market position as … (PLX AI) – Schaeffler has signed a contract through which the global business with chain drive systems is sold to the private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities from Munich.

The aim of the transaction is to further expand its market position as the world's leading system supplier and partner for OEMs for high-quality drive chains in international competition

DUBAG Group will provide long-term advisory support to the chain business as a permanent partner

