ServicePower’s ClaimCenter Integration for Field Adjuster Schedule Optimization Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021   

ServicePower, a global field service management software company and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ServicePower’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

According to a 2020 J.D. Power study, insurers experienced a reduction in claim volume during the pandemic, which allowed a “laser focus” on service that led to “shorter cycle times, better service delivery and, ultimately, a record high level of customer satisfaction.” Reflecting on these findings, Tom Super, head of property and casualty insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, noted that “efforts to improve claimant service delivery translate directly to improved business outcomes” for insurers. ServicePower’s ServiceP&C solution can help insurers maintain their claims handling efficiency even as claim volume rises post-pandemic.

ServiceP&C solution leverages artificial intelligence to optimize complex service schedules and routes for P&C insurers’ field adjusters. With optimized schedules, insurers can deliver quicker, more efficient service to their policyholders, which can enhance policyholder satisfaction and loyalty. The solution allows insurers to decide how much control adjusters have when setting schedules, which can lead to reduced cycle times and increased adjuster utilization. With more efficient adjusters, insurers can see reduced dependence on independent adjusters, reducing costs and increasing control. The ServicePower accelerator links ServiceP&C with ClaimCenter, streamlining the scheduling process for adjusters.

With ServicePower’s integration for ClaimCenter, insurer representatives can:

  • Efficiently request that ServicePower schedule an appropriate resource to handle a claim event;
  • Access service appointment status updates and reschedule or cancel existing service appointments; and
  • Ensure that the best suited adjuster with the most current information, at the lowest cost, is dispatched in the least amount of time.

“We are thrilled that adjusters can now utilize our technology seamlessly in Guidewire through our integration,” said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. “Efficiency is of the utmost importance for insurers, especially when it comes to claims handling. Our solution can help insurers increase productivity through effective management of adjusting resources. Connecting these capabilities and benefits with Guidewire can further boost efficiency for our shared customers, as they no longer have to go between two platforms.”

