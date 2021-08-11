8x8 XCaaS Sets New Industry Standard for Reliability; Delivers First Financially-Backed, Platform-wide 99.999% Global SLA Across Both UCaaS and CCaaS

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the first financially-backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent global uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution, setting a new industry benchmark for cloud communications reliability. 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which is built on the resilient, secure and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform , now offers an enhanced uptime guarantee for organizations requiring the highest levels of reliability across distributed offices and workforce.

"Guaranteeing our more than 3,500 distributed employees and over 700 offices in the U.S. are always connected is paramount in maintaining the everyday high level of service our clients expect," said Mobashir Ahmed, IT Manager at the Loya Insurance Group. "The 8x8 XCaaS platform-wide uptime SLA gives us peace of mind by providing us the quality of service and reliability we require to allow our employees and contact center agents to stay productive and enhance customer experience."

Operating a geographically-redundant cloud infrastructure spanning 35 regions worldwide, 8x8 delivers high quality and reliable global connectivity for superior business resilience and data residency adherence. 8x8’s state-of-the-art architecture and patented Global Reach routing technology delivers the top-level service reliability and assurance guarantees that organizations require for operational success. Highlights include:

Four levels of redundancy at the infrastructure, platform, data, and geographic layers.

Patented Global Reach routing technology provides high availability and superior voice and video quality across the globe.

Connectivity with over 40 top-tier Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) carriers around the world for optimal voice quality, coverage, and redundancy, delivering full PSTN replacement services and global calling plans in 43 countries.

35 redundant, cloud-agnostic regions providing high availability active-active service delivery and global coverage.

Real-time metrics and 24x7 observability with two redundant Network Operations Centers in the U.S. and EU.

Transparent, public site providing detailed current status for monitoring the latest network and service conditions.

“Now more than ever, organizations recognize that employee communications and contact center uptime and reliability is critical for success, especially as they shift to a hybrid workforce,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “They expect the highest levels of service, and the 8x8 XCaaS global SLA across both employee communications and contact center provides organizations with a single point of accountability and confidence.”

8x8 XCaaS is a single-vendor cloud solution for both employee and customer engagement, and includes fully integrated contact center, voice, video meetings, team chat and CPaaS APIs and embeddable apps.

“Global organizations driving hybrid workforce initiatives recognize the critical importance of maximizing productivity and responsiveness while also ensuring operational resilience,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Offering a 99.999 percent uptime SLA across both UCaaS and CCaaS is a major industry achievement that raises the bar for cloud communications. It is only made possible because 8x8 XCaaS is built on a single-vendor, integrated technology platform, which enables organizations around the world to focus on driving their business forward by exceeding their employee communications and customer engagement objectives.”

