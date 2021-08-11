checkAd

Vinci Partners Impact and Return Strategy Announces Investment in Transpotech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:54  |  23   |   |   

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that “Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV”, or “VIR IV” (“the Fund”), the Impact family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Private Equity strategy, closed an acquisition equivalent to a 40.9% stake in Transpotech (“the Company”), a Brazilian company operating in the B2B services sector.

VIR IV has a unique strategy in Brazil, with a dual mandate to generate favorable market returns as well as impact, through the acquisition of minority holdings in small-and-medium sized Brazilian enterprises, that exhibit growth potential and clear measurable environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals. This transaction marks VIR IV’s third investment, resulting in 20.4% gross allocation of the Fund’s R$1 billion in total capital commitments.

Transpotech focuses on renting, selling, and performing maintenance of mostly electric forklifts, which represent over 70% of Transpotech’s fleet. Founded in 2001 in Blumenau, SC, the Company has seven operating units within four states in the southern and southeast regions of Brazil, having over five thousand active clients.

From VIR IV’s investment contribution, we expect to enhance the environmental impact the Company directly generates by becoming a reference in fleet electrification, promoting the use of environmentally sustainable technologies, and providing energy efficient technologies to clients.

José Pano, partner and head of the VIR strategy for Vinci Partners, said, “We are extremely pleased with our investment in Transpotech. The Company has a proven and differentiated business model, with top-notch service standards, maintenance expertise and relevant room to grow regionally. We believe the Forklift market segment has a relevant size and a low concentration, in addition to different growth drivers, such as GDP growth and the expansion of e-commerce and logistics services in Brazil. We also plan to enhance the Company’s Impact and ESG practices, as the promotion of diversity through gender balanced employment opportunities, as well as measuring and managing them within the Board’s agenda.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vinci Partners Impact and Return Strategy Announces Investment in Transpotech RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board