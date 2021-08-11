Vinci Partners Impact and Return Strategy Announces Investment in Transpotech

VIR IV has a unique strategy in Brazil, with a dual mandate to generate favorable market returns as well as impact, through the acquisition of minority holdings in small-and-medium sized Brazilian enterprises, that exhibit growth potential and clear measurable environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals. This transaction marks VIR IV’s third investment, resulting in 20.4% gross allocation of the Fund’s R$1 billion in total capital commitments.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that “Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV”, or “VIR IV” (“the Fund”), the Impact family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Private Equity strategy, closed an acquisition equivalent to a 40.9% stake in Transpotech (“the Company”), a Brazilian company operating in the B2B services sector.

Transpotech focuses on renting, selling, and performing maintenance of mostly electric forklifts, which represent over 70% of Transpotech’s fleet. Founded in 2001 in Blumenau, SC, the Company has seven operating units within four states in the southern and southeast regions of Brazil, having over five thousand active clients.

From VIR IV’s investment contribution, we expect to enhance the environmental impact the Company directly generates by becoming a reference in fleet electrification, promoting the use of environmentally sustainable technologies, and providing energy efficient technologies to clients.

José Pano, partner and head of the VIR strategy for Vinci Partners, said, “We are extremely pleased with our investment in Transpotech. The Company has a proven and differentiated business model, with top-notch service standards, maintenance expertise and relevant room to grow regionally. We believe the Forklift market segment has a relevant size and a low concentration, in addition to different growth drivers, such as GDP growth and the expansion of e-commerce and logistics services in Brazil. We also plan to enhance the Company’s Impact and ESG practices, as the promotion of diversity through gender balanced employment opportunities, as well as measuring and managing them within the Board’s agenda.”