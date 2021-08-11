Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to the holders of record on September 10, 2021.
