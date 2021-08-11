Venzee Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) (OTCQB:VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN …

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) (OTCQB:VENZF) (" Venzee " or the " Company "), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18 at 11:30 AM EST. Venzee CEO John Sexton Abrams will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 11:30AM Eastern Time (8:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42251

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Venzee, and to watch Venzee's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV:VENZ) (OTCQB:VENZF) is an artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

Intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to use intelligent technology to remove friction from the global supply chain. Its products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Twitter: @usevenzee

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/

Podcast: venzee.com/resources/podcast

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:

Kin Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations (Canada)

ir@venzee.com

604-684-6730

Stonegate Capital Partners

Investor Relations (U.S.)

ir@venzee.com

214-987-4121

Annie Dysart

Marketing Specialist

Venzee Technologies, Inc.

ir@venzee.com

888-359-8110

