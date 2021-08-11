checkAd

Recruiter.com AI Platform Helps Leading Companies Identify Diverse Talent

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Recruiting software solution addresses potential $700+ million market opportunityNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting solutions platform, offers software subscriptions …

Recruiting software solution addresses potential $700+ million market opportunity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting solutions platform, offers software subscriptions for sourcing unique, high-demand talent for employers of all sizes. Now offering unique capabilities to support diversity hiring initiatives, Recruiter.com's AI Sourcing platform helps HR departments and hiring managers hire diverse teams from underrepresented groups.

"Most companies want to run strong diversity programs but do not have the tools or process to execute efficiently," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com offers a data-driven approach to diversity sourcing that allows for rapid identification and engagement. We are excited to offer a compelling technological solution to address this rapidly expanding business need."

A fast-growing segment of the $120 billion recruiting industry, the global diversity recruiting software market is projected to reach $709.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to Research and Markets' Diversity Recruiting Software Market Forecast.

Shape Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

"As the workforce ­continues to grow more diverse, companies have dedicated resources and personnel toward meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") initiatives," said Josh McBride, SVP AI Platforms. "However, there are real challenges to accomplishing DEI goals. As HR Research Institute's study ‘The Future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2021' shows, most organizations have relatively immature DEI initiatives, and just 21% of organizations strongly agree that their workforces reflect marketplace demographics. Our solution leverages what we believe is a very comprehensive data set and sophisticated matching technology to help our clients achieve their diversity initiatives and access uniquely qualified talent."

Recruiter.com provides technological recruiting solutions to a broad array of clients in sectors including technology, manufacturing, finance, ad tech, pharmaceutical, media and application-based startups. The following diversity recruiting capabilities specifically support DEI initiatives:

  • Run sophisticated, AI-driven searches to generate a rich set of candidates for any given role.
  • View easy, automated profile notations when diverse candidates are identified.
  • Use selection criteria to spotlight diverse candidates by gender, ethnicity, or military background.

As more corporations prioritize diverse teams and sourcing from underrepresented groups, Recruiter.com's AI Platform can help drive success in a highly competitive talent market. Learn more about how Recruiter.com can help drive effective, technological solutions for your diversity recruitment initiatives. Visit https://www.Recruiter.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Recruiter.com Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com AI Platform Helps Leading Companies Identify Diverse Talent Recruiting software solution addresses potential $700+ million market opportunityNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting solutions platform, offers software subscriptions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Recruiter.com's CEO to Again be Featured on CNBC and Yahoo Finance to Discuss Latest Jobs Report Numbers and Hiring Sentiment
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21Recruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Recruiter.com Surpasses 30,000 Recruiters in Its On-Demand Network
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Recruiter.com Appoints Xuan Smith as Chief Technology Officer
Accesswire | Analysen