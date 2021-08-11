Recruiter.com AI Platform Helps Leading Companies Identify Diverse Talent

Recruiting software solution addresses potential $700+ million market opportunityNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting solutions platform, offers software subscriptions …

"Most companies want to run strong diversity programs but do not have the tools or process to execute efficiently," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com offers a data-driven approach to diversity sourcing that allows for rapid identification and engagement. We are excited to offer a compelling technological solution to address this rapidly expanding business need."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting solutions platform , offers software subscriptions for sourcing unique, high-demand talent for employers of all sizes. Now offering unique capabilities to support diversity hiring initiatives, Recruiter.com's AI Sourcing platform helps HR departments and hiring managers hire diverse teams from underrepresented groups.

A fast-growing segment of the $120 billion recruiting industry, the global diversity recruiting software market is projected to reach $709.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to Research and Markets' Diversity Recruiting Software Market Forecast.

Foto: Accesswire

"As the workforce ­continues to grow more diverse, companies have dedicated resources and personnel toward meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") initiatives," said Josh McBride, SVP AI Platforms. "However, there are real challenges to accomplishing DEI goals. As HR Research Institute's study ‘The Future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2021' shows, most organizations have relatively immature DEI initiatives, and just 21% of organizations strongly agree that their workforces reflect marketplace demographics. Our solution leverages what we believe is a very comprehensive data set and sophisticated matching technology to help our clients achieve their diversity initiatives and access uniquely qualified talent."

Recruiter.com provides technological recruiting solutions to a broad array of clients in sectors including technology, manufacturing, finance, ad tech, pharmaceutical, media and application-based startups. The following diversity recruiting capabilities specifically support DEI initiatives:

Run sophisticated, AI-driven searches to generate a rich set of candidates for any given role.

View easy, automated profile notations when diverse candidates are identified.

Use selection criteria to spotlight diverse candidates by gender, ethnicity, or military background.

As more corporations prioritize diverse teams and sourcing from underrepresented groups, Recruiter.com's AI Platform can help drive success in a highly competitive talent market. Learn more about how Recruiter.com can help drive effective, technological solutions for your diversity recruitment initiatives. Visit https://www.Recruiter.com.