checkAd

EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and technology innovation across industries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

-- Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations

-- Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data

-- Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based platforms underpinned by trust

-- Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY and Microsoft today announce the expansion of their strategic relationship to further align EY business ingenuity with Microsoft's cloud technologies to create long-term value for their respective clients with an incremental US$15b growth opportunity over the next five years. The increased collaboration will focus on launching new solutions and platforms that help organizations address business and societal challenges at scale through digital transformation.

EY - Building a better working world

The relationship concentrates on helping clients reinvent back office operations and innovate in key regulated sectors like financial services, energy, health, government and manufacturing. In addition, the collaboration will create managed services that fuel client transformation, unlock value and develop a first-of-its-kind, enterprise-scale, trusted data fabric. EY teams will further extend the operation of the EY Microsoft Services Group to provide clients with deeper access to more than 40,000 experienced EY technology consulting professionals to meet changing demands. Microsoft will work with EY teams to train more than 150,000 EY professionals on Microsoft technologies and is dedicating engineering talent to accelerate the development of key solutions over the next five years.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says: 

"The power of the EY and Microsoft relationship is deepening as we help people around the world, and support clients to do more with their data in areas previously underserved by technology, such as tax and finance. We are building on our collaborative success in multiple domains to help businesses and governments save costs, monetize data, realize long-term value and create agility. With this significant expansion of our relationship, we will leverage Azure, Power Platform and combined EY and Microsoft engineering capabilities to support organizations and businesses to modernize back office operations, leverage the cloud and accelerate transformations with new Microsoft-enabled solutions and platforms."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and technology innovation across industries - Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations - Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data - Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Zooshi Is Launching an All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Velo Labs, TEMPO Payments, and Bitazza open up a $17Bn remittance corridor between Europe and ...
Lucara Announces Strong Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021 and Full Project Financing for the ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...