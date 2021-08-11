EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and technology innovation across industries

-- Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY and Microsoft today announce the expansion of their strategic relationship to further align EY business ingenuity with Microsoft's cloud technologies to create long-term value for their respective clients with an incremental US$15b growth opportunity over the next five years. The increased collaboration will focus on launching new solutions and platforms that help organizations address business and societal challenges at scale through digital transformation.

The relationship concentrates on helping clients reinvent back office operations and innovate in key regulated sectors like financial services, energy, health, government and manufacturing. In addition, the collaboration will create managed services that fuel client transformation, unlock value and develop a first-of-its-kind, enterprise-scale, trusted data fabric. EY teams will further extend the operation of the EY Microsoft Services Group to provide clients with deeper access to more than 40,000 experienced EY technology consulting professionals to meet changing demands. Microsoft will work with EY teams to train more than 150,000 EY professionals on Microsoft technologies and is dedicating engineering talent to accelerate the development of key solutions over the next five years.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"The power of the EY and Microsoft relationship is deepening as we help people around the world, and support clients to do more with their data in areas previously underserved by technology, such as tax and finance. We are building on our collaborative success in multiple domains to help businesses and governments save costs, monetize data, realize long-term value and create agility. With this significant expansion of our relationship, we will leverage Azure, Power Platform and combined EY and Microsoft engineering capabilities to support organizations and businesses to modernize back office operations, leverage the cloud and accelerate transformations with new Microsoft-enabled solutions and platforms."