Citrix Among Leading Companies for Inclusion

Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) unveiled its fifth annual Inclusion Index today, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been recognized as a leader for its efforts to fuel diverse, equal and inclusive opportunities across its global operations.

“The need to address inclusion in the workplace continues to be a priority for corporate America,” says Katie Oertli Mooney, Vice President of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount. “Progress has been made, but we must remain steadfast in our efforts. We are proud to recognize Citrix for their dedication and for putting in the necessary work to effect real, sustainable change.”

Designed to help organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, the Inclusion Index creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps. Organizations included in the Index were measured in three key areas:

  • Best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people
  • Inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.
  • Initiatives to address racism

Citrix was among 27 organizations recognized as a Leading Inclusion Index Company, receiving a 70 percent or higher score.

“At Citrix, we recognize the power of human difference, and together with our employees, are focused on creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which people can be their authentic selves and, in turn, do their best work,” said Scott Ballina, Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Citrix. “We are pleased to be recognized as a leader by Seramount for our efforts and will continue to enhance our programs to align with our people and create a standout-environment in which they can succeed.”

The 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index recognition comes on the heels of Citrix being named to the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, and is the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

  • Finalist for the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021
  • Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
  • Forbes 2020 America’s Most Just Companies
  • Working Mother 2020 Best Companies for Dads
  • Disability Equality Index (DEI) 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
  • 2020 India Workplace Equality Index Gold Employer

To learn more about Citrix and its commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, click here

