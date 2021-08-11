checkAd

CyberLink Release an Update to FaceMe Security by Adding Live Video Monitoring and Video Recording Functionalities

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, announced an updated version of its FaceMe Security – an intelligent surveillance solution powered by the world's leading facial recognition technology. This significant update of FaceMe Security includes the new Monitor Add-on, which can help security guards monitor up to 9 video streams while receiving event-based instant alerts. Additionally, it integrates the NVR (network video recorder) feature, making FaceMe Security an all-in-one security solution for organizations of all sizes.

CyberLink Release an Update to FaceMe Security by Adding Live Video Monitoring and Video Recording Functionalities (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for intelligent surveillance, FaceMe Security is a value-added solution that runs on PC, workstations, and servers and integrates into leading VMS (video management systems) including Milestone, Network Optix, and Vivotek. Powered by FaceMe’s facial recognition engine, one of the most accurate in the world, it can detect and identify individuals in a crowd, including those wearing masks, within milliseconds. It can also measure body temperature, detect anyone not wearing a mask properly over their nose and mouth, and highlight block-listed people. The software connects into instant messaging to send real-time alerts to security or health and safety personnel to ensure non-compliant situations are dealt with efficiently. It can also inform the hosts of registered visitors that their guests have walked in and it can connect into time clock and door access systems to provide employees with touchless access throughout the facilities.

The new Monitor Add-On in FaceMe Security provides a single user interface, which allows security guards or IT administrators to monitor real-time video from up to nine IP cameras simultaneously while showing event-based alerts whenever an undesired or non-compliant individual is detected. Additionally, the new edition of FaceMe Security also enables the NVR (network video recorder) functionality, allowing users to record, locate, and replay recorded videos from IP cameras.

"Since its first release, CyberLink's FaceMe Security solution has been deployed to several sites, such as office facilities, manufacturing plants, and hospitals," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. " With the new Monitor Add-on, FaceMe Security provides a complete end-to-end solution from access control, and time & attendance management to video archiving, and real-time monitoring."

FaceMe Security’s edge architecture is scalable and designed for deployments of all sizes. Optimized across a wide range of edge-based hardware, it can be deployed on Windows workstations equipped with single or multiple NVIDIA Quadro GPUs for high traffic areas of up to 80,000 people per hour. For mid-size sites with traffic ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 people per hour, FaceMe Security can run on affordable hardware such as the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier or Xavier NX.

https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/security

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information about FaceMe, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme

Copyright 2021 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.




