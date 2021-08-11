checkAd

PPG launches PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural market

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural, home décor and furniture applications. This latest generation of powder coatings meets the growing demand for matte and premium-textured finishes in applications ranging from aluminum and steel substrates for building construction to urban and office furniture.

“Matte finishes are quickly becoming the finish of choice in modern architecture and home décor,” said Anne Banuls, PPG powder coatings business manager. “The matte trend is also influencing styling, with consumer demand growing for dark neutrals and soft, creamy hues for metallic appliances and other traditionally glossy surfaces. Rich colors with premium-textured finishes give solid architectural colors an elegant, sophisticated and contemporary metallic look.”

PPG Envirocron PCS P4 coatings are polyester based and highly scratch- and UV-resistant, extending product life. For architectural applications, they offer contemporary finishes with excellent hiding power to cover substrate irregularities and casting defects. With their enhanced edge coverage, the coatings also offer excellent corrosion protection for aluminum extrusions and sheets and steel and galvanized steel substrates. They meet the key GSB International and Qualicoat standards for polyester-based powder coatings for architectural applications and metal substrates.

“At PPG, our strategy is to innovate and provide sustainable solutions to address our customers’ greatest needs and provide practical solutions that make a difference,” Banuls said. “As a global color expert, we are bringing that know-how to the architectural market to ensure that our range of coatings meets the latest design trends along with the high level of product performance that our customers expect.”

To learn more about PPG Envirocron PCS P4, visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com/en-US/envirocron-p4-series.

 At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Envirocron are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

