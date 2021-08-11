Amundi US Launches Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide holders of its common stock with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund may seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (“Amundi US”) is the Fund’s investment adviser.

Amundi US today announced the successful initial public offering of common stock of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), a newly organized, diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund began trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MIO”.

The Fund raised $300 million in proceeds, selling 15,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $20.00 per share, exclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. If the underwriters exercise this option in full, the Fund will raise approximately $345 million.

Lisa Jones, President and CEO of Amundi US

“Investing in municipal bonds has been a strength of our firm for many years and we are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Fund. With strong investor demand, this IPO quickly reached capacity. This Fund is managed by a team averaging 30-plus years of experience and we believe offers an innovative approach to investing across various segments of the municipal market. The adviser employs a disciplined approach, driven primarily by in-depth credit research.”

The underwriters were Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

MIO is the sixth closed-end fund advised by Amundi US. In addition, the firm manages:

HNW Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. PHD Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. PHT Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. MAV Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. MHI Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

For more information, please visit Amundi’s closed-end fund webpage: https://www.amundi.com/usinvestors/Products/Closed-End-Funds. The information contained on Amundi US’s website is not a part of this press release.